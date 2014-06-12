Karen Pryor Founder of the Karen Pryor Academy for Animal Training & Behavior Is Named as Keynote Speaker for ClickerExpo Bromley Cross Gala Dinner

Cleckheaton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Karen Pryor is a scientist with an international reputation in two fields, marine mammal biology and behavioral psychology. Through her work with dolphins in the 1960s she pioneered modern, force-free animal training methods. Karen is the author of many scientific papers and monographs and seven books. She is a founder and leading proponent of clicker training, the worldwide movement involving new ways to communicate positively with pets and other animals.



This year Karen will be speaking at ClickerExpo, the three day UK conference for animal trainers and behaviourists.



An extra opportunity to hear Karen speak has been created at the Saturday evening dinner for those who were not able to secure a ticket for ClickerExpo before it became a sold-out event.



Date: Saturday 18th October



Time: Registration from 6.45pm with the event beginning at 7:15 p.m



Venue: The Mercure Bolton Last Drop Village and Spa, Bromley Cross, Lancashire BL7 9PZ



Further details can be found here - http://www.positiveanimalsolutions.com/An_evening_with_Karen_Pryor_p/evening-with-karen-pryor.htm



About Positive Animal Solutions

Positive Animal Solutions are a specialist supplier of training accessories, books, DVDs and motivational toys for dog owners, trainers and behaviourists as well as hosting several seminars, workshops and events each year. Positive Animal Solutions has a strong ethos of promoting techniques which get great results whilst also building a positive relationship between dog and owner.



Contact

lynda@positiveanimalsolutions.com

07837 443773

www.positiveanimalsolutions.com

Positive Animal Solutions, Office 3, Beckshaw House, Law Street, Cleckheaton

West Yorkshire BD19 3QR