KarenRealEstate.com Gains Attention for Simplifying Property Purchases in Costa Rica

San Jose, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- To many, the warm climate and tropical atmosphere of Costa Rica seem like a fantasy. However, an increasing number of people are deciding to make Costa Rica the place they call home, and they are discovering that looking for property in Costa Rica is much easier than they thought it would be.



In fact, the Internet is making it possible to research and take advantage of opportunities to buy and rent a wide variety of properties in Costa Rica. One website that has been attracting a lot of visitors is called KarenRealEstate.com. KarenRealEstate.com has already been featured in the New York Times and on HGTV’s House Hunters.



The website explains why it has become a resource for people who want to search for Costa Rica real estate:



“Buying property in a foreign country can be difficult with unfamiliar property laws, taxes and real estate market. We have been successful because we simplify the process for our clients while guiding them to the real estate with the best prospects. After fifteen years in the market we understand the needs of foreign buyers, with many clients recommending our services to friends and family. Our long trading history coupled with our positive media appearances has made us the number one choice for the majority of foreign buyers.”



With a clear layout, the KarenRealEstate.com website enables visitors to quickly find exactly what they need. Visitors can browse listings by area, including San Jose, Limon and Cartago, as well as by type, like beach properties, condos and farms. The website has over 1,000 property listings on Costa Rica properties for sale and is updated daily.



Each property listing is replete with numerous quality digital images, property descriptions, maps and details of the surrounding area and amenities.



A special section of the website reveals current fire sales, allowing visitors to catch the latest deals on properties that must be sold as soon as possible. In addition, the section on luxury properties enables visitors to view the best that Costa Rica has to offer.



The website also provides a plethora of editorial content on issues related to moving to Costa Rica, such as residency rules, tips on buying a car and details on the cost of living. Visitors can also read articles on medical tourism and opening bank accounts in Costa Rica.



As a result, KarenRealEstate.com gives visitors the chance to search for property in Costa Rica and offers them a vast amount of information that will help them to begin new lives in this exotic land.



About KarenRealEstate.com

KarenRealEstate.com is a Costa Rica real estate consulting company. The company has been in business for over 15 years and has listings throughout Costa Rica. Listings include homes, land, condos, hotels, beach homes, farms and business opportunities to rent or buy in the Central Valley and beach areas.



For more information, please visit: http://www.karenrealestate.com/