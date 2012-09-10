Karl Denninger Next Guest for Radio Host Dennis Tubbergen

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen spends a lot of time informing his clients, listeners and readers about what is happening with the economy. Tubbergen is in his 6th year of hosting a financial radio show, with guest experts from around the world.



His guest this week is Karl Denninger, a founding contributor to the conservative blog market-ticker.org and one of the earliest members of the Tea Party movement.



Denninger was also the CEO of MCSNet in Chicago, one of the area’s first internet providers. He helped form FedUpUSA in the wake of the March 2008 Federal Reserve bailout of Bear Sterns and has been a guest on MSNBC, Glenn Beck and CNBC Reports.



Tubbergen, who is CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC, is known for his weekly Moving Markets newsletter



Tubbergen’s blog from August 30, 2012 is titled, “Faber: Odds of a Global Recession are 100%.”



“Dr. Marc Faber, a money manager and economic commentator who has been a repeat guest on my radio show, “The Everything Financial Radio Show,” was recently quoted in a CNBC article saying that the odds of a global recession are 100 percent,” began Tubbergen in the blog.



He quotes the August23, 2012 article in part, “There’s still a 100 percent chance the world heads into recession, Marc Faber, publisher of ‘The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report,’ told CNBC’s ‘Closing Bell’ on Thursday, echoing a call he made in May.



“Europe is already in a recession,” he said. “Germany is still growing very, very slightly, but is likely to go into recession soon.”



Faber believes growth in the U.S. is also falling off, and states the U.S. economy won’t see much growth for the next 6 to 12 months.



“I believe that Faber is right on point here,” explains Tubbergen. “Given the massive slowdown in China, the European sovereign debt mess that will likely require bank bailouts if bank failures don’t occur, and the likely slowdown in corporate profits, I believe that a worldwide recession is a virtual certainty.”



Tubbergen goes on to conclude he expects world economies to contract, some significantly, for a period of 1 to 2 years.



Dennis Tubbergen and his Everything Financial Radio Show can be heard on Michigan's WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM stations



Tubbergen's interviews with Karl Denninger will be available soon as a podcast



Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years



