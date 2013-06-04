Karmoxie Joins the Constant Contact Partner Program

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Karmoxie Consulting officially announced today that it has joined the Constant Contact Partner Program as a Solution Provider Partner.



Karmoxie will now be able to provide its clients with easy-to-use products, such as email marketing, social media marketing, event marketing, and online survey tools to help them create and build strong, lasting customer relationships.



“Our motivation is to work with our clients to find the right technology solutions to meet their business goals. We do a lot of custom development for mobile and web, and care about easy to use interfaces and tools that help clients to be more productive. When it comes to leveraging a solution for marketing, such as email management, we were very careful in our evaluation of options. ” said Karmoxie. “The Constant Contact online marketing tools give our clients a valuable addition to our core services. Because of the tools’ ease-of-use and affordability, membership in the Constant Contact partner program provided a great solution to meet our clients’ marketing needs.”



Karmoxie will now use Constant Contact’s online marketing tools, which are specially designed to help small businesses and organizations drive participation and strengthen relationships. These tools include:



- Email Marketing for quickly creating professional-looking emails, managing contact lists, measuring campaign results, and reviewing new list members;

- Social Media Marketing for turning fans, friends, and followers into customers. Harnessing digital word of mouth from Facebook, retweeting offers on Twitter, or posting a review on Yelp keeps the conversation going and generates a powerful buzz for small business;

- Event Marketing for efficiently promoting and managing registrations and RSVPs for meetings, functions, seminars, and events; and

- Online Survey for gathering feedback that helps meet customer needs, generate new ideas, and help grow a business or organization.



“Effective communication with our Chamber members is essential. Constant Contact has given me the ability to communicate in a way that makes information easily available. It is easy to design newsletters. Because I am able to quickly attach flyers and images to copy, it allows me to convey brief, quickly read summaries with more detailed information available with just a click of a link! Judy Lipinski from Karmoxie Consulting was of great help in getting me started by moving my distribution list over to Constant Contact. Also, the ability to call at any time and talk to a support person has been a huge benefit!” - President of Allegheny Valley CHamber of Commerce, Mary Bowlin



“Our tools are all proven to help small businesses connect with customers and build successful relationships with them,” said Rick Jensen, senior vice president and chief sales and marketing officer at Constant Contact. “We are pleased that Karmoxie chose Constant Contact to provide its customers with our online marketing tools, and we look forward to working together to be an even bigger factor in their customers’ success.”



About Karmoxie Consulting

Karmoxie Consulting is a technology consulting firm helping small and mid-sized companies with strategizing and implementing technology solutions for business. Load-balanced cloud hosting to meet your budget; web design planned from the start for the best user experience and search ranking optimization (SEO); customized development of web applications to make your staff more productive and efficient, development of Android and iPhone apps; strategic planning including online and email marketing & newsletters. We also provide DeskReady™ training in a variety of subjects to ensure newly learned skills are able to be applied right away. Karmoxie is located in Pittsburgh, PA, USA and works with clients world-wide. To find out more about our services, call toll free 855-609-TECH or 412-353-9161 or visit our website at www.karmoxie.com/services



About Constant Contact, Inc.

Constant Contact is revolutionizing the success formula for small organizations through affordable, easy-to-use Engagement Marketing™ tools that help create and grow customer relationships. More than 450,000 small businesses, nonprofits, and associations worldwide rely on Constant Contact to drive ongoing customer dialogs through email marketing, social media marketing, event marketing, and online surveys. All Constant Contact products come with unrivaled KnowHow, education, and free coaching with a personal touch, including award-winning customer support.



