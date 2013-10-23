Karokecollections Offers Any Telugu Song Karaoke for Free

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- What is Karaoke - Karaoke is a music entertainment system providing prerecorded accompaniment to popular songs that a performer sings live.To do this many people are searching to download the karaoke from internet here and there.. In the similar way Karaokes Collection downloaded some thousands of songs. As they faced difficulty to download these karaokes they know how their friends are suffering to do the same... So, Karaokes Collection want to reduce the effort to others.. They started this page "Karaoke Collections".



What language songs can they provide - At present they are having Telugu, Hindi and classical songs karaokes. They are planning to provide more later.



How to get the Karaoke's - Just send a mail with the required song names.. They will send them over to them. Send the mail ID for requesting the karaokes mail ID is karaokecollections@gmail.com



Do they keep the mail Id's safe - Yes, they will not share the mail ID's with others and will not send any promotional offers or spam their Inbox..



What is the turnaround time - They will try to send them with in a max of 24 hours. If the song which one asked is not with them, then they will try to send in 48 hours or at least mention that.



How much do they charge - They are not here for business purpose. They are providing for Free of Cost.



Why still waiting. Get the best karaokes for free at http://karaokescollection.blogspot.com



Go Ahead and like the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KaraokesCollection or mail the required songs to karaokecollections@gmail.com