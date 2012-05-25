Karp Hart Announces Attorneys for Auto Accidents

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Car accidents happen all of the time and are the most common cause of sudden death for most citizens all over the world. One common reason for hiring an attorney for this purpose is if they were injured due to a drunk driver. Also, some car accidents are caused by mechanical failures and by others being irresponsible.



Hiring an auto accident lawyer in West Chester can be very important in making a big difference in the near or far financial future. This type of attorney should be hired if one has been injured in a car accident. With an auto accident lawyer on your side this could potentially prevent more court cases and result in fewer injuries.



Anyone who carelessly operates their motor vehicle and causes injury to another, is responsible for all property damages along with physical injuries that derived from that car accident. To get the best outcome, hire an auto accident lawyer in West Chester to represent the case. When a person selects an auto accident lawyer they should research what the attorneys record is and the percentage of wins, along with a low percentage of losses. This is important to consider since it will allow you to calculate how well the attorney performs.



Those who have been injured in an automobile accident are entitled to be compensated for both economic and non-economic losses. Economic losses include compensation for medical bills, wage loss, and other out of pocket expenses. Deducted from these amounts are any medical bills or wage loss payments paid or payable by the victim’s insurance company. Non-economic damages include a person’s actual physical pain and suffering, loss of the pleasures of life, disfigurement, mental anguish, emotional distress, and loss of the companionship of a spouse.



Personal injury cases involving a car crash usually progress through several stages. A personal injury West Chester, PA case handled by car accident lawyers Peter Hart or Stephen Karp usually begin by gathering all the medical records; meeting with the doctors where necessary, conducting an accident investigation, and attempting to negotiate a fair settlement with the insurance company. If the motor vehicle accident case is not settled, Steve and Peter often try to mediate the case with a trained attorney mediator or seek a binding arbitration. This method of resolving the case is by using a private lawyer or lawyers to sit as judges. If all this fails, Peter Hart or Steve Karp will try the case before a jury. Motor vehicle accidents including car crashes, acceleration accidents, cell phone and texting crashes, motorcycle accidents, truck crashes, school bus accidents, and even bicycle accidents are handled this way.



Karp and Hart handle motor vehicle accidents throughout the Philadelphia metropolitan area. Karp and Hart handle cases in Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Berks and Lancaster County, including West Chester, King of Prussia, Honey Brook, Coatesville, Thorndale, Downingtown, Lionville, Exton, Frazer, Malvern, Paoli, Phoenixville, Devon, Berwyn, West Goshen, Chadds Ford, Kennett Square, Avondale, West Grove, Oxford, Parkesburg and their surrounding areas. Car Accident Attorneys Peter Hart and Steve Karp have tried hundreds of cases in these Pennsylvania jurisdictions and have secured large awards for their clients.