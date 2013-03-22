Karson Lane Introduces New Range of Monogrammed Jewelry & Accessories

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- KarsonLane.com the online Jewelry store, today announced that they would release their new fantastic range of jewelry and personalized gifts. The new collection will be available online as of early March.



The company has built a strong reputation as a leading online retailer for personalized jewelry, since it began. In fact KarsonLane.com is one of few online retailers that are actually a ‘family-run’ business. And the new collection has generated lots of online excitement with their strong links with Social Media users.



The collection brings together both style and personalization, and this is one of the reasons that KarsonLane.com customers buy.



“It is our hopes to bring you fun and unique accessories that you will love for yourself, your daughters, mothers and best friends," said Kathy who helps run KarsonLane.com.



That’s what the company have pride themselves on since it was founded, and look to continue to do for the future.



“We are always looking for the next new, cute accessory, whether it be something trendy or classic,” she continued.



To see the all-new extensive range of monogrammed jewelry, hair bows, scarves and other personalized gifts, visit www.karsonlane.com today.