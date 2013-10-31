Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013 - New Study Released

Recently published research from Global Markets Direct, "Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013" provides data on the Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd.'s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd.'s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd. - Brief Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd. with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd.'s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Evaluate Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd.'s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd.'s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
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