KASIL Offers High Quality & Easy to Use Hotel Safe Box at Competitive Prices

Zhejiang, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2013 -- The company website of KASIL offers information along with features of various types of hotel safe boxes, and claims to be one of the top hotel safe exporters. The website affirms that one can obtain Electronic Hotel Safe boxes in different designs and colours, including beige and black. One can avail its varied features such as simple programming including 3 to 8 numbered codes, safe size appropriate for the laptop, includes a 2 high secure manual override key, long lasting powder coated doors and body, anchoring holes present on the back and the bottom. The bottom of the boxes can be covered with grey carpet for protecting it from any scratch. This can be used by hotels to protect the belongings of the guests.



According to the website, the Hospitality Safe is another key product offered by KASIL. This particular type of safe has certain features which make it unique from others. Its features include solid steel door and body, floor carpet and mounting holes at the base and bottom for anchoring purposes. Guest codes for both the hotel management and the guests are available. The open records can well be reviewed and printed. The option of manual override is also present for emergency opening.



Furthermore, one can select their exceptional-quality Hotel Safe which is available for all grade hotels. Its features include LED display option, low power consumption and presence of floor carpet, powder coating of the surface against rusting, pre-drilled fixing holes with hardware, both master and user code available, motorised double locking bolts and provides data download with CEU option. This product is suitable for protecting the valuables of the guests in a hotel.



As per the website, the company offers In Room Safe for all star hotel rooms with features like easy to operate digital lock, management code for hotel operators to open the safe in emergency situations. Its solid steel body can prevent burglary attacks, and it comes with pre-drilled 4 holes on the bottom and the back of the safe to anchor it. The offer size special designs for iPads and laptops.



Their Hotel Safe Box is another product that one can select for all grade guest rooms. Its features include simple programmable electronic lock, master code for hotel operators to open the safe. It comes in perfect sizes for laptops and iPads, and has pre-drilled holes on the base and on the back of the safe to allow an easy installation. One can choose and select from various product types by visiting their website http://www.hotel-safe.net/



About KASIL

KASIL is a China-based top hotel safe manufacturer offering room safe to more than 30 countries since 2000. It ships around 50000 pieces annually. It offers high quality, easy to use safe boxes at low costs. It believes in a quicker response and brings effective designs to meet the needs of the customers.



For Media Enquiry

Contact Person: Ms. Shadow

Telephone: 86-574-86767689

Email: info@kasilsafe.com

Website: http://www.hotel-safe.net/