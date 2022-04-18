Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Pending Against Katapult Holdings, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a lawsuit is currently pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: KPLT shares over alleged securities laws violations by Katapult Holdings, Inc..



Investors in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 27, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Katapult Holdings, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claimed that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors, that Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, that despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



