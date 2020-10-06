Kate Dixon on How to Negotiate People's Way to the Top of the Pay Scale and Succeed in Salary Negotiations

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- The fear of negotiating a salary or raise costs employees thousands of dollars each year. Graduate students who do not effectively negotiate their salary at the beginning of their careers are leaving anywhere between $1 million and $1.5 million in lost earnings on the table over their lifetimes according to economist Linda Babcock of Carnegie Mellon University during an interview with NPR.



Kate Dixon, author of the recently published book, "Pay Up!", shares strategies for dealing with the fear of negotiating and reveals the seven words that should be included in every salary discussion. Kate is Principal and Founder of Dixon Consulting, a leadership development and total rewards consultancy specializing in salary negotiation coaching and compensation solutions. She has worked for and consulted with leaders in for-profit companies including Nike, Intel, American Express, Mercari, and Kaiser Permanente, as well as non-profits like The Learning Policy Institute, DePaul Industries, Period, and the Nike Community Impact Fund.



About Career Central

Career Central provides helpful, practical career advice you can use now, hosted by career transition specialist, Lorraine Beaman. As Lorraine says, "Each of us must take care of our careers because we are the only ones qualified for the job." Career Central is heard live Monday at 11 AM PT on the VoiceAmerica Network and available as podcast via the VoiceAmerica Network and your favorite podcast providers shortly afterwards.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of live internet talk radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica app now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Call us any time to learn how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-855-877-4666.



Keywords: salary, salary negotiation, pay raise, salary increase, negotiation, Kate Dixon, PayUp!,Career Central, Lorraine Beaman, more money, new job, promotion