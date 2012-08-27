Katerina Gasset & Mary Mcknight Announce Opening of Gasset & Mcknight - An Interactive All Girl Marketing Agency

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- Katerina Gasset of Coach Katerina LLC and Mary McKnight of Sacrilicious Marketing are pleased to announce the launch of a combined venture: Gasset & McKnight, LLC.



Mary McKnight and Katerina Gasset have worked on SEO and marketing projects together throughout the years and collaborated on branding projects. The logical “next step” on their journey was to combine forces, talents and resources by forming Gasset & McKnight, LLC. Working together as a team full time enables Katerina Gasset and Mary McKnight to focus on client specifications and details that most marketing companies are not able to accomplish.



Gasset & McKnight is a women owned and women operated global business. As such they are proud to be a women minority in a field dominated mostly by men. They bring to the table intuition and feminine qualities that warm up marketing campaigns. Talented writers and story-creators, Mary McKnight and Katerina Gasset have an innate ability to create “story” for businesses including Fortune 500 companies.



View Gasset & McKnight’s portfolio at: http://GassetandMcKnight.com . From custom web design to complete branding and marketing campaigns including reputation management and social media engagement and management this company can coordinate it all for serious companies who want results.



If you’d like more information about Gasset & McKnight LLC, or to schedule a consultation with Mary McKnight and Katerina Gasset call Katerina Gasset at 561-247-2634 or email Katerina at Katerina@GassetandMcKnight.com



Contact: Katerina Gasset

Tel: 561-247-2634

Cell Phone: 561-502-1577

Email: Katerina@GassetandMcKnight.com

http://GassetandMcKnight.com