Kathleen Bellucci Appointed as Officer of the International Association of Working Mothers

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm™) has appointed Kathleen Bellucci to the offices of Secretary/Treasurer of its board of directors. Ms. Bellucci, is President and CEO of Smart Money Matters, & Successful Business Solutions and provides her Insurance Services through American Insurance Brokers (AIB).



Bellucci joins the tiawm™ board of directors at a time when working mothers represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy in business, executive leadership and economic power. She will be serving the board of prominent women business leaders in the office of Secretary/Treasurer of the organization.



“Ms. Bellucci serves a dual role on the board as a credible and knowledgeable voice for financial wellness for women and as an asset to the organization’s fiscal well-being and growth,” said Gina Robison-Billups, founder and CEO of tiawm™. ““Kathleen has already served as a tremendous resource for our Women’s Money™ program, and we look forward to having her involved in a more comprehensive and strategic role.”



The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm™) is a charitable, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated making a significant difference in building and sustaining healthy communities by unlocking the potential of the working mothers through advocacy and education. It serves as an advocate and as a resource for economic and social justice of working mothers by providing opportunities for working mothers to cultivate leadership to build strong families and strong communities.



“For 10 years I have watched this organization’s heart give a voice to working mother’s around the world. Being the only organization of its kind, and conquering immeasurable challenges, it has “swam upstream” and made it! It is such an honor to be part of this amazing team of women who will bring the voices of Working Mother’s to the next level. The founder, Gina Robison-Billups, has a unique set of skills that bring extraordinary women together with the talent & passion necessary to accomplish greatness. This organization is the definition of how selfless acts of kindness will always make a difference in the lives of those it touches,” said Ms. Bellucci at the acceptance of her position.



Kathleen Bellucci, President and CEO of Smart Money Matters, Successful Business Solutions, & provides her Insurance Services through American Insurance Brokers (AIB); has been recognized by Cambridge Who’s Who for showing Dedication, leadership and excellence in all aspects of the business planning industry. With more than 25 years of professional experience, Ms Bellucci specializes in helping Business Grow and Prosper through Advanced Planning Strategies. Ms. Bellucci lives by a couple of rules; “You can make a difference in someone’s life everyday” and “If you always give, you will always have”. She educates the Business Owners on how to identify and protect their real wealth as well as how to plan for success through guarantees instead of planning on speculation using Wealth Protection Planning Strategies. Ms. Bellucci believes in the Collaborative Team Approach and works together with other professionals to ensure that all of her clients needs are thoroughly discussed & evaluated. After really understanding what the client wants and needs, then the team will begin Designing Customized Programs that encompass all the aspects of a Business Owners Financial, Retirement, Wealth Transfer, Tax, Structure, Estate Planning and Business Continuation needs. Ms. Bellucci has served on the boards and been a member of NAIFA, NAFMIB Las Vegas, Clark County Bar Association, AGC, WIC, AICPA, SNEPC, ASPAA and was the co-host of Mom’s Making a Million radio show. http://www.TeamAIB.com



About tiawm

The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm) is a charitable, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated making a significant difference in building and sustaining healthy communities by unlocking the potential of the working mothers through advocacy and education. Through our programs, we serve as an advocate and as a resource for economic and social justice of working mothers by providing opportunities for working mothers to cultivate leadership to build strong families and strong communities. http://www.tiawm.org



Contact:

Gina Robison-Billups

gina@tiawm.org

(202) 656-1677