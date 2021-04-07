Kathy Nesbit Vacations Offers Excellent Condos for Rent and Vacation Rentals

Fort Myers Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- Kathy Nesbit Vacations is an experienced and well-established rental company that has been providing top-notch accommodations and customer service to people who want to enjoy their vacation at Fort Myers. They are experts on vacationing and that has made them to earn the trust of people who come for vacation in the area. In addition, their excellent customer service has also made a lot of customers make their vacations with them to be a yearly family tradition.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Kathy Nesbit Vacations commented, "We offer the best deals anywhere on our managed vacation properties and this has made our customers to keep patronizing us. Our team offers a wonderful experience from the very first conversation and it is our desire to help people who come to us for vacation enjoy home away from home. We also got the award of the best of Fort Myers Beach for real estate vacation rentals multiple times".



Kathy Nesbit Vacations has Condos for rent for those planning for an affordable vacation in Fort Myers Beach. These condos are available on a weekly basis, and customers can be rest assured that they will get the best out of their vacations. Regardless of the budget of customers, they can also be sure to get one of the best condo deals with Kathy Nesbit Vacations' knowledge and excellent networking. They also have access to local multiple listing services which enables them find the right property for their customers. People on the lookout for the best Fort Myers Condos for rent can contact Kathy Nesbit Vacations via their website.



The spokesperson of Kathy Nesbit Vacations further commented, "We encourage our customers to take advantage of their right of first refusal option. This implies that they have the right to the same accommodation the following year at the same date. All they need to do is to contact our office before departure for their next year's vacation reservations. We also charge an administrative fee of $100 for any confirmed reservation that is canceled. However, if a written notice of cancellation is received 90 days or more before the date of arrival, the balance less than $100 is returned. If the cancellation is received less than 90 days before arrival and accommodations are re-rented for the duration of the rental period, all the money that was paid except the $100 will be refunded".



Kathy Nesbit Vacations has been providing one of the best vacation rentals in Ft Myers Beach for over 40 years. They play host to thousands of guests and visitors, and have helped them to enjoy the best vacation experience possible. Moreso, they have featured rentals for all categories of people and these include one week rentals, monthly rentals, mid-island beach house, and more.



About Kathy Nesbit Vacations

Kathy Nesbit Vacations, also known as Knvinc, is a family-owned rental service provider. They offer customers very competitive rates in peak seasons which are in the month of December to April. The company also offers a much lower rate in the off-seasons, which are in the month of May to November, and this is usually more than 40% discount on seasonal rates.



Contact Information:

Kathy Nesbit Vacations.

7205 Estero Blvd. Suite #707

Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931 USA

Phone: (239) 463-4253

Toll Free: (800) 662-4995

Email: Knvinc.com

Web: https://www.knvinc.com/