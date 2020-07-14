Katie Smith Sloan, CEO of LeadingAge, Interviews with Hosts Phyllis Ayman & Rubina Chaudhary on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- SeniorStraightTalk, formerly Voices for Eldercare Advocacy, now a Podcast on the Voice America Empowerment Channel, is rebranding with expanded content and topics and welcomes Katie Smith Sloan, a longtime nonprofit leader in aging services and expert on issues related to aging, from federal policy to trends and best practices in quality of care, as the first interview on the new platform.



The Podcast will continue to highlight all-important relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones and the population at large, who ultimately are our future selves. Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences. Listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.



Sandra Rogers, Network Director with VoiceAmerica and World Talk Radio, LLC, says: "We are very excited to bring this empowering topic of ageing through this fabulous interview with Katie Smith Sloan and hosts Phyllis Ayman & Rubina Chaudhary."



About Katie Smith Sloan

Katie Smith Sloan is President and CEO of Washington, D.C. based LeadingAge, the national nonprofit providers or aging services. Representing more than 5,000 aging-focused organizations and 38 state partners, the nonprofit addresses critical issues by blending applied research, advocacy, education and community-building. She is also Executive Director of Global Ageing Network, an international network of leaders worldwide leading initiatives for older adults. LeadingAge: for more information visits: www.leadingage.org and www.globalageing.org



Sloan serves on the Board of Directors of the Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation (CABHI) based in Toronto, HelpAge USA, the Long-Term Quality Alliance (LTQA) and ValueFirst, a group purchasing company serving the aging services field. She is also co-chair of Dementia Friendly America, a multi-sector national collaborative with a mission to foster dementia friendly communities.



About the Hosts

Phyllis Ayman and Rubina Chaudhary, each have expertise that captures the essence of the topic of the day and translates it into relevant discussion that provides insight into everyday problems. As we transition into elderhood, which Phyllis calls the third act of life, seniors are entitled to have a quality and fulfilling life with dignity, respect and purpose no matter the age, condition or living environment. SeniorStraightTalk is available to listen and download on all your favorite Podcast platforms.



If you have any questions about the show or are interested in advertising, please contact the Senior Executive Producer of the show, Sandra L Rogers at 480/553-5756 or Sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.