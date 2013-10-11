Katie Lee Looks to Fund the Continuation of Her Musical Journey

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- For the past 7 months, Katie Lee has been working tirelessly with producer Matty Amendola on her debut album. The goal was to make an album that was a reflection of her life and make it good enough to bring it right to the top and shop it to major labels. As seen on the “Who Is Katie Lee? EPK” video, they were lucky enough to have some huge names be a part of the album like Jody Porter from Fountains of Wayne, Grammy Award Winning Songwriter Mark Hudson, Vinnie Zummo from Joe Jackson’s band, as well as Grammy Award Winning engineer Butch Jones, plus some others. Not only is Katie “so happy with how this record is turning out”, but also “unbelievably grateful for all the positive support I’ve been receiving including the 21,000 EPK views on YouTube”.



Up until now, the only place people have been able to hear any of this album is on her EPK video, but that will soon change according to Katie Lee.



“I am so excited that we’re ready to start shopping my material to the major labels, but I must admit that I’ve broken open my piggy bank and spent every last penny on making this record the way that I wanted to. Moving forward, I have put together a great live band to back me up, and we plan on booking private showcases for industry execs and VIP fans. Now is the time for you to join me on this journey. For those of you who have been begging me for a full song download from one of the songs off my EPK video, with a pledge of $5, you can receive one. For you “super-fans” who want to see me live before anyone else, a slightly higher pledge will get you a VIP invitation to my showcase in NYC. There are other exclusives at different price points, and not only will every dollar help, but I’d be honored if you’d like to hop on this experience with me so we can share it together”.



A portion of the proceeds will also be going to a charity that is very close to Katie called, “Feed The Children”.



For more information or to donate visit http://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/theofficialkatielee



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