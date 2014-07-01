Katsof Consulting Leads Successful U.S. Commerce Department Certified Trade Mission to Israel

Rockland County, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Katsof Consulting, a firm established with the aim of bridging the gap between fund managers around the world and institutional investors has recently led a U.S. Commerce Department Certified Trade Mission of U.S. private equity and venture capital fund managers to meet with Institutional investors from Israel’s largest Insurance companies, Pension Funds and Institutional investors.



Under the spearhead of Irwin Katsof, an appointee of former U. S. Secretary of Commerce Locke the group of twelve leading private equity and venture capital funds from the U.S. were welcomed in Israel to meet thirteen of the most prominent Israeli Insurance companies, Pension Funds and family offices to explore investments into the U. S Funds. Several of United States’ most prominent U. S Private Equity and Real Estate Private Equity Funds joined Katsof on this second annual Trade Mission including:



- Bill Richter, the Co-Founder of Cerberus, with twenty three billion dollars under management joined the trip to represent Cerberus, one of the leading U.S. PE Funds. It was Richter's first time back to Israel since 1968.



- Real estate leader Tishman Speyer, and Paulson & Co, a leading hedge fund and Real Estate Private Equity leader with over twenty billion dollars under management.



- Several mid-size and smaller VC Funds also attended including Fly Bridge Capital, Montage Capital and Alta Partners.



These exclusive certified trade missions give Private Equity and Venture Capital Fund Managers the opportunity to meet potential investors. The Mission provided:



- One-on-one meetings with investors



- The opportunity to meet Institutional limited partner investors from some of the largest Insurance companies, and Pension Funds.



- A forum during which ideas and strategies were exchanged with investors, other U.S.-based fund managers, and policy-makers from Israel and the United States.



- An Exclusive opportunity for intimate interaction between U.S.GP’s and foreign LP’s



- Promotion of U.S. PE and VC Funds



- Introduction of the U.S. PE and VC Funds to foreign Limited Partner investors.



About Katsof Consulting

Irwin Katsof founded Katsof Consulting in 2013 and the firm is an extension of Global Capital Associates also founded by Irwin Katsof in 2005 and Katsof Energy Consulting (founded in 2012) Irwin Katsof established these companies in a determined effort to help entrepreneurs around the world connect with sources of capital. Katsof Consulting has successfully helped many of America’s chief corporate executives, fund managers and entrepreneurs get access to capital, developing markets and profitable partnerships.



