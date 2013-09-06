Katy Perry Races to the No.1 Spot Again with "Roar" on Latest iTunes Music Charts

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Shenzhen, China, September 6, 2013 - Apple has updated its latest iTunes Music Charts (ending Sept. 2, 2013). Just as expected, Katy Perry once again reached the No.1 spot with her lead single "Roar" from her upcoming album "Prism". "Roar" is widely claimed to be the biggest digital song debut of 2013, even surpassing One Direction's "Best Song Ever."



See the week's top-selling songs on iTunes Store (Ending Sept. 2, 2013)

1. "Roar," Katy Perry

2. "Berzerk," Eminem

3. "Blurred Lines (feat. T.I. & Pharrell)," Robin Thicke

4. "Applause," Lady Gaga

5. "Wrecking Ball," Miley Cyrus

6. "Wake Me Up," Avicii

7. "Holy Grail (feat. Justin Timberlake)," JAY Z

8. "Royals," Lorde

9. "We Can't Stop," Miley Cyrus

10. "Hold On, We're Going Home (feat. Majid Jordan)," Drake



It's widely known that "Roar" rocketed to the top of UK iTunes charts immediately after release. The song has been downloaded over 550,000 times in its first week on sale in the U.S., marking it the highest selling single of 2013 in just one week. As the leading single from Perry's new album "Prism", "Roar" was originally due for release on September 8, but Perry brought the release date forward due to the huge demand from fans.



Katy Perry is also the new champion of Billboard Hot 100, since the "Roar" becomes the No.1 on that Chart. Thus far, Katy Perry has eight singles topping on Billboard Hot 100. "Prism", Perry's upcoming album, will hit stores on October 22. Perry recently unveiled the preview clips of two other tracks from the album – "Walking On Air" and "Dark Horse". The super-star will also close the month-long iTunes Festival at London's Roundhouse on September 30, where she will possibly debut some new songs from "Prism".



The excitement is that the music video of "Roar" will be premiered on VEVO on September 5, 2013. After the formal release, fans could take use of a YouTube downloader to get the music video offline for enjoyment on mobile phones or tablets while on the go, or even make use of music recording software to get the "Roar" track for totally free.



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