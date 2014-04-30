Kaufman Trailers Gets Visited by U.S. Senate

Lexington, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Kaufman Trailers, one of the nation’s leaders in equipment trailers, is excited to have received a visit from Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer this past April.



“It was exciting to be visited from Senator Deb Fischer,” says Plant Manager Shane Henderson. “We were able to show her the entire facilities and show her how we build our vehicle trailers here in Nebraska.”



Senator Deb Fischer’s trip was a planned trip in Kaufman Trailers as she’s currently in the process of exploring the rural areas of Nebraska and talking to citizens about what’s important to them.



“She commented on our ability to thrive as a company in such a rural area, which I took as a sign of respect. We’ve had such rough economic times in this country lately and we have been lucky to strive in such times.”



About Kaufman Trailers

Kaufman Trailer is a company that specializes in vehicle trailers such as dump trailers, vehicle trailers, car trailers, utility trailers, and much more. For more information contact them today at 866-455-7444 or visit them online at http://kaufmantrailerparts.com/.