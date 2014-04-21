Kaufman Trailers Gives Back to Customers with Hilarious Memes

Lexington, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Kaufman Trailers an online leader in vehicle trailers, is excited to give back to their fans through their local meme contest.



“We are excited to give back to our customers through our meme contest.” Says Kaufman Trailers. “Our customers often think we're only in it for the money, so we created this contest in order to show our personality”



The meme contest was specifically designed to engage Kaufman customers to create their best meme. Meme's came via social media including Facebook and Twitter, and through the Kaufman website.



“The Kaufman memes were great and made us chuckle. We look forward to creating our own memes here in the office and sharing it with our audience.”



About Kaufman Trailers

Kaufman Trailers offers a wide range of trailer hitches to help match your trailer needs today. From gooseneck trailers to utility trailers and dump trailers, our team offers a wide range of vehicle trailer needs today. For immediate consideration give us a call today at 866-455-7444 or visit us online today: http://www.kaufmantrailers.com/.