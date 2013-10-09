Kawanna Jackson Inks Major Distribution Deal with Wealth Nation Entertainment / Universal Music Group Distribution-Fontana/ INgrooves

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- R & B sensation Kawanna Jackson has caught the attention of industy leaders and now the journey has begun. Recently signing her first major distribution deal, Kawanna is now set to spread her music around the world.



Her first single titled "Coming Out" (releasing in October 2013) will serve as a promotional release available as a free download for fans and media. She plans to have a follow up single prior to the major release of her album in January under the UMG Distro.



A Few Words About Kawanna Jackson:



It is very rare that you meet an artist that is classy, sexy and soulful. These are the attributes that are blended perfectly in the R&B soul singer Kawanna. She began emerging on the Charlotte music scene in 2003. Although passionate about singing as a child, her love of music and the arts were quietly pushed to the background as she focused more of her attention on academics in school. She eventually went on to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and later a Master’s Degree in Education at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Kawanna always found a safe haven and channel of expression through singing, songwriting, poetry and dramatic interpretation.



To learn more about Kawanna Jackson join her fan page and help spread the word!



http://www.facebook.com/kawannasings

http://www.kawannajackson.com



For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://www.kawannajackson.com/



Media Contact

Kawanna Jackson

http://www.kawannajackson.com/