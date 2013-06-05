Kawsay Solutions Launches GoFundMe Project to Raise Money for Aid

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- “There are an estimated two point two billion children in the world at this moment.” said Mendoza. “A staggering one billion of those children are directly affected by poverty and hunger.” In light of that fact Mendoza was moved to action. He has launched a global outcry to help children move past hunger with the Kawsay Food Kit.



Simply put, the Kawsay Food Kit is designed to be a distribution container. The container is not only filled with food, it’s filled with intention. Meant to make food distribution in impoverished rural areas of the world more human the container is not only personal, it’s much more effective than the current solutions. “We want to give people dignity along with food. In order to do that we need to approach them with the utmost of respect and love. This container is a small way to do that. However, when you’re hungry any showing of support is multiplied ten fold.” added Mendoza.



Raising funds for the creation of the low-cost biodegradable food kit find’s Mendoza and those at Kawsay Solutions with production on their minds to say the very least. The innovative food kit is intended to combat unhygienic food storage and promote long-term proof that when thinking outside the box, people’s lives can be affected in a way that, very hopefully, will start a ripple effect toward positive change.



The Kawsay Food Kit concept is currently in the prototype phase and requires the support of many to make it a reality. Mendoza brings to the project his experience as an Industrial Designer and relies on his insight to test the product extensively. “I've tested almost every aspect of the functionality of this container but more in-depth, infield testing is also necessary.” said Mendoza.



