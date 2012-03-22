Kay Grask and Dot Feldman to Partner With Clean Green Nation in Mishawaka, IN

Mishawaka, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation has formed a partnership with Kay Grask and Dot Feldman, two green professionals based in Mishawaka, Indiana.



Clean Green Nation provides affordable, renewable and energy-saving equipment, products, services and green living education to consumers. Kay and Dot specialize in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, water technology, energy efficient products and green living education, among many other things. As authorized Clean Green Nation partners, they will provide green education, products and services for St. Joseph River conservation and commercial green energy ideas for the Mishawaka, IN region. According to Kay, the partners hope to become the number one resource for greener living in Mishawaka, IN.



“Many people are looking to make their homes and businesses more energy efficient, but cannot spend a lot of money to do so,” Kay says. “By working with Clean Green Nation, we can offer the region a wide range of affordable, renewable energy products that allow for tremendous efficiencies, including a line of smart water technologies. It’s all possible through our online store!”



Kay and Dot’s store offers the most extensive collection of tankless water heaters in the Mishawaka, IN area. This will help people save money on their monthly utility bill, as well as live greener overall.



Consumers can find everything they need to turn their home or business into a clean, green energy-saving machine. Clean Green Nation also places a heavy emphasis on being a source for education on green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating people on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness for the need of green, renewable energy across the U.S.



"The time is now. Sustainable, renewable energy practices are important for this area to adopt,” Dot says. “By partnering with Clean Green Nation, we can offer the area’s residents and businesses the opportunity to learn about and participate in clean, affordable, energy-efficient solutions that conserve our region’s precious resources.”



Kay and Dot will begin working with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind and solar energy and much more, please visit http://shop.cleangreennation.com.