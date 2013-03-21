Kay Heating and Air Embarks on Air Conditioning System Spring Cleaning Information Campaign

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- The HVAC Winston Salem experts at Kay Heating and Air Conditioning are letting North Carolina customers know that there are many things they can do on their own to prepare their air conditioning systems for summer. Since 1972, Kay Heating and Air conditioning professionals have been providing excellent residential and commercial heating and air conditioning repair as well as a wide variety of HVAC installation and fabrication services to North Carolina customers.



Now that spring is here, Kay Heating and Air Conditioning have embarked on their annual spring information campaign to let North Carolina residents know that some basic cleaning chores for their air conditioning systems can prepare the unit for summer operation. “In addition to these simple cleaning chores, the process gives the homeowner a chance to take a closer look to identify any outward signs of problems that may require expert repair,” said a Kay Heating and Air Conditioning specialist.



The system’s compressor unit, which is the portion that sits outside of the home, can get covered with debris that can hamper operation, so owners should remove these items. A shop vac on blower setting can safely dislodge any debris caught in the coils.



Be sure to change the furnace filters to allow for maximum hot air return. The drain line, which is connected to the evaporator coils that sit above the furnace in a shallow pan, should be inspected for calcium deposit and signs that they need cleaning. While the evaporator coils can get filled with dust, which slows airflow, it is best to let a professional handle this task to prevent unit damage. It is always a good idea to have an HVAC Greensboro NC specialist from Kay Heating and Air perform a full inspection if anything looks outwardly damaged or has excessive buildup.



Service repairs have a 30-day labor guarantee while new HVAC equipment installation carries a one-year minimum parts and labor warranty. Extended warranties, manufacturer’s warranties, inspections and service contracts are also available. For more information, please visit http://www.kayheating.com/



Since 1972, Kay Heating and Air has been providing excellent residential and commercial heating and air conditioning repair as well as a wide variety of HVAC installation and fabrication services to North Carolina customers. The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company installs and repairs a wide variety of the best brands available. They also provide free home estimates with upfront pricing, charge by the job rather than the hour, and provide a variety of service and parts warranties.