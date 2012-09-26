Kay Heating and Air Helps North Carolina Customers Save Money on Upcoming Heating Bills

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- The HVAC Greensboro NC experts at Kay Heating and Air Conditioning have embarked on an information campaign to help North Carolina residential and commercial customers prepare for winter and save on their heating bills. In addition to timely information, Aycock Neighborhood residents can get a five-day programmable thermostat with installation for just $215 during the month of October.



With September comes the start of the fall season and thinking about upcoming heating bills. The HVAC North Carolina specialists at Kay Heating and Air Conditioning are working to inform customers on how to save on their heating bills this upcoming season. “According to the U.S. Department of Energy, consumers can save as much as 15 percent per year on heating bills by turning thermostats back 10 to 15 degrees for eight hours,” said a Kay Heating and Air Conditioning specialist.



The HVAC expert goes on to explain that installation of a setback thermostat can provide preset regulation of thermostats during hours when it is less needed. While many consumers have a misconception that heating systems work harder to reheat the house after a temperature setback, the experts explain that this is not true. “Not only do the systems not work harder to reheat to a comfortable temperature, the savings occur while the heating system is not using extra energy to heat at the lower temperature,” said the expert. “Consequently, the longer the thermostat is at the lower temperature, the greater the cost savings.”



Since 1972, the HVAC Burlington professionals of Kay Heating and Air have been providing excellent residential and commercial heating and air conditioning repair as well as a wide variety of HVAC fabrication and installation services to North Carolina customers.



For more information, please visit http://www.kayheating.com/



