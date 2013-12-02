Zeus Adventure Gear Now Brings the Top Sellers Like Kayak Trolley

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Zeus Adventure Gear, a renowned online seller of some of the most sorted out adventure gears for lifetime outdoor experiences, now brings the top sellers like Kayak trolley. This trolley, due to the strong design and extra-large diameter wheels is the easiest way to carry watercraft with over any terrain even including sand.



It’s made of quality light weight rustproof anodized aluminum and with its double support legs. It is even sturdier and won’t tip when loading or unloading. Completely folds down flat for easy storage in watercraft, this adventure gear available at Zeus ensures clients can fasten their watercraft when carrying long distances or over uneven terrain.



Moreover, apart from Trolley; Kayak Leash is also a must have accessory. While elaborating further upon it, a spokesperson stated, “When you are out on the water! Zeus Adventure Gear has created a Kayak leash made from top quality elasticised tube tape to ensure that it can withstand tremendous amounts of pressure. The leash is attached to your wrist or kayak on one end and your paddle on the other and ensures that your paddle stays with you when it leaves your grasp. You can definitely count on the stability and strength our Kayak leashes offer.”



In fact, whether its Kayak or Ghillie Suit; this online store with its fast, attractive, and easy to use and highly secure website provides customers with an incredible online experience as they plan their journey in the great outdoors. Adding to it, the store provides an amazing 100% satisfaction guarantee, clients can rest assured that they will receive order promptly and that the online payment will be 100% secure with PayPal.



About Zeus Adventure Gear

Zeus Adventure Gear is a well-known adventure gears seller. It offers a wide variety of products, including boating products, camping and hiking products, hunting products, and kayaking and paddling products. In fact, their customer services are excellent with highly friendly and knowledgeable staff. They are available Monday to Friday (9AM-5PM) and can be reached at 1300-780-924. Alternatively, one can use the website's live chat feature for questions and inquiries as well.



For more information about Electric Trolling Motor , please visit http://www.zeusadventuregear.com.au/



Contact:-

Zeus Adventure Gear

ABN 13 864 028 644

PO Box 378

Mooloolaba

Queensland 4557

Australia

Email: - sales@zeusadventuregear.com.au