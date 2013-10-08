Zeus Adventure Gear Now Offers It's Popular Kayak Trolley with 40% Discount on RRP Price

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Zeus Adventure Gear has been delivering quality adventure gear at affordable prices, and is now pleased to offer it’s popular Kayak Trolley with 40% discount on its RRP price. Made of quality lightweight rustproof anodized aluminum Kayak Trolley, is the easiest way to carry your watercraft over any terrain including sand, because of its strong design and extra large diameter wheels.



The offer is valid until the 1st of Dec 2013. The company also announces another lucrative offer on Kayak seats. The company is now offering a free Kayak leash and backrest bag when purchasing 2 Kayak seats from their online shop!



One of the marketing heads of Zeus Adventure Gear stated, “We at Zeus Adventure Gear keep customer retention as our core company value, whether you need help with a purchase, have questions about an order, or just need general information about our products; we are here to assist you all the time, with higher than expected response times. Our friendly staff are knowledgeable about what we sell and can help you make the best possible purchase!”



The company also offers 40% discount on five piece Ghillie Suit. Ghillie suit’s head veil is not a hood, which means that one now has better coverage on the head and face with visibility through the translucent screen.



The company is committed to offering all quality products and amazing support through their friendly staff for all products they sell. The company offers an unbeatable guarantee and trust of the name called Zeus Adventure Gear.



About Zeus Adventure Gear

Zeus Adventure Gear has been helping people get outdoors, and enjoy their time outside even more. They want their customers to have the best online experience through their well-planned website that’s easy to navigate, easy to search, has great product photography, videos and information. They only sell through the web via their online platform, therefore geared to give their clients the best possible online order service.



To know more Kayak Trolley, please visit: http://www.zeusadventuregear.com.au