Kayal Orthopaedic Center Salutes Those Who Are Stepping Up

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- The team at Kayal Orthopaedic Center is urging members of the community to help in any way they can during the coronavirus outbreak. After all, it is the helpers in this world who make life better, especially in the tough times.



Dr. Robert A. Kayal and the Kayal Orthopaedic Center family, best known for comprehensive orthopaedic care such as hip replacement surgery in Ridgewood, NJ, and beyond, are finding ways to make a difference.



Three Cheers for Health Care Heroes!

For example, this elite team recently partnered with Café L'Amore of Oakland to donate $50,000 in meals to health care workers at The Valley Hospital, Chilton Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Patient Care Associates.



To try to relieve pressure on area emergency rooms, Kayal Orthopaedic Center's Paramus office is open seven days a week. The Franklin Lakes and Glen Rock offices are open Monday through Friday. Appointments are required. This team specializes in orthopaedics, spine, rheumatology, pain management, podiatry, physical therapy, chiropractic and diagnostic/testing services, including MRIs, CTs and X-rays.



From shopping for groceries to sewing face masks to donating to relief efforts, everyone can perform little acts of kindness that can make a big difference. The team at Kayal Orthopaedic Center urges those who are able to do their part.



In addition to health care workers, the Kayal Orthopaedic Center team would like to thank:



-Police officers, emergency medical technicians and firefighters



-Grocery store clerks, pharmacy workers, truckers, gas station attendants and everyone else working hard to keep communities on track



-Those who are staying home, practicing social distancing and supporting local businesses through take-out, online orders and other means



-President Donald Trump, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy and NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo for daily news conferences keeping the public updated



Kayal Orthopaedic Center is offering telemedicine appointments for safe, easily accessible care. Call 844.777.0910 or contact this team on the web for all of your orthopaedic care needs, including sports medicine in Ridgewood, NJ, and beyond.



