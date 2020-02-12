Kayal Orthopaedic Center Takes Pride in Its Five-Star Reviews

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ— As the founder of Kayal Orthopaedic Center, Robert A. Kayal, MD, FAAOS, is a stickler for details. His goal from the day he opened his practice has been to provide his patients with orthopaedic care that was exceptional, innovative, compassionate—and convenient for residents of Bergen County and the surrounding areas.



From hand and wrist surgery in Paramus, NJ, to Mako robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery in Franklin Lakes, NJ, Dr. Kayal and his outstanding team strive for the most favorable outcomes for every patient.



This thriving practice's 5-star reviews from its patients are proof positive that Dr. Kayal and his skilled specialists are accomplishing their goals.



"Had my first knee replacement surgery today by Dr. Kayal, a truly amazing doctor. Dr. Kayal and his staff are wonderful, knowledgeable and treat everyone with the utmost respect. My surgery went well and was textbook PERFECT! Thank You, Dr. Kayal, for you and your amazing staff!

-James Cappello



This is the kind of respect and feedback Dr. Kayal and his team work hard every single day to earn. They believe it is their patient-focused approach, along with their extensive training and experience and state-of-the-art treatments and therapies, that have earned Kayal Orthopaedic Center the highest marks possible from the people who matter most: their patients!



Choose Kayal Orthopaedic Center for total orthopaedic services, including sports medicine in Paramus, NJ. To schedule an appointment, call 844.281.1783 or contact Kayal Orthopaedic Center on the web.



About Kayal Orthopaedic Center

Kayal Orthopaedic Center offers the full spectrum of orthopaedic care. The practice specializes in robotic-assisted knee and hip surgery, minimally invasive surgery, injury prevention, innovative therapies, pain management and sports medicine. This team is conveniently located in Franklin Lakes, Glen Rock, Westwood, Paramus, Paterson, Garfield and North Bergen, NJ, and Stony Point, NY.