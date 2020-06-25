Kayal Orthopaedic Center to Donate $100,000 to Area Organizations

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Inspired by recent protests against racial discrimination and injustice, Kayal Orthopaedic Center plans to donate $100,000 to several area organizations.



Dr. Robert A. Kayal, founder and CEO of Kayal Orthopaedic Center, and his team have always been active in supporting worthwhile causes within the Bergen County community and beyond. They know their role extends beyond providing exceptional orthopaedic care to patients, including minimally invasive surgery in Westwood and sports medicine in Paramus, NJ.



Dr. Kayal said it is heartbreaking that slavery, injustice and discrimination ever occurred and continue to occur in some areas of the United States and the world.



"Our hearts are bleeding right now. It's time for all of us to love each other and help each others' causes," Dr. Kayal said.



Since it was founded 22 years ago, Kayal Orthopaedic Center has focused on hiring the best person for every job. That's why its workforce of roughly 200 people includes people with diverse backgrounds, beliefs and skin colors, including black, brown, red, yellow and white.



"We love how we all look, sound, feel and act differently," Dr. Kayal said, pointing out that the Kayal work family is a "melting pot." He also noted that different opinions, cultures and political views are what make the world so beautiful.



To back up words with action, Dr. Kayal recently announced the formation of a diverse committee made up of Kayal employees who will determine the recipients of the $100,000.



"We want to try to make a difference. Hopefully, this initiative will help the recipients, even in a small way, and will send the message that they are loved and valued," Dr. Kayal said. "We hope and pray that this will help."



Recipients will be announced at a later date.



