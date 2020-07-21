Kayal Orthopaedic Center's $105,000 Donation Helping 10 Outreach Groups

Bergen County practice aims to make a difference
Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- The team at Kayal Orthopaedic Center has chosen 10 charitable organizations as recipients to share $105,000 in donations. The agencies are local, national and international with missions that include racial equality, education, homeless and prison outreach, disaster relief, clean water, hunger, veterans and police officers.
Dr. Robert A. Kayal, president and CEO, announced in June that he and his team were inspired by the peaceful protesters and wanted to do something to generate meaningful change benefiting those in need. An in-house committee comprised of the practice's diverse professionals and support staff was asked to identify causes and charities that mattered to the members of this team, which is best known for its excellence in orthopaedics, rheumatology, chiropractic, physical therapy and sports medicine in Ridgewood, NJ, and beyond.
The following causes and recipients were chosen:
$60,000 for disaster relief, hunger relief, clean water, mosquito nets, health and vaccination programs, school supplies and education
- -World Vision
- -Samaritan's Purse
- -Andrew L. Hicks, Jr. Foundation
- -NYC Relief
$25,000 for homeless and prison outreach and HIV/AIDS support
- -Desire 4 Hope
- -New Beginnings
- -Crossroads Mentorship
- -Passaic County Jail
$15,000 for mentoring children, promoting equality and combating racism
- -National Black Child Development Institute
- -The Conscious Kid
- -Big Brothers Big Sisters
$5,000 for veterans and police officers
- -American Military Veteran & Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club: NAM Knights America
"The agencies our employees chose are working to change lives in so many essential areas," Dr. Kayal said. "We pray our effort helps improve the lives of some of our brothers and sisters—near and far—in meaningful ways. God bless them all. We are one beautiful, diverse family. We need to celebrate that and lift each other up."
About Kayal Orthopaedic Center
Kayal Orthopaedic Center offers the full spectrum of orthopaedic care, including hip replacement surgery in Ridgewood, NJ, and beyond. The practice specializes in robotic-arm-assisted knee and hip surgery, minimally invasive surgery, injury prevention, innovative therapies, pain management and sports medicine. This team is conveniently located in Franklin Lakes, Glen Rock, Westwood, Paramus, Paterson, Garfield, North Bergen, Union City and Wyckoff, NJ, and Stony Point, NY.