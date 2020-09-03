Kayal Pain & Spine Center Emphasizes Value of Eating Right

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- Sitting up straight, exercising and using proper lifting techniques aren't the only ways to protect the spine. It's also important to eat properly.



The team at Kayal Pain & Spine Center, the expert pain management specialists in Westwood and beyond, always stresses the importance of proper nutrition for those experiencing back pain and other spinal problems. That's because they know foods rich in certain vitamins and minerals help build strong backbones.



These seven vitamins and minerals (and foods to choose) promote spine health:



- Calcium keeps bones strong and helps prevent osteoporosis, a condition that leads to brittle bones and increases the risk for fractures.



Smart food choices: milk, cheese, yogurt, peanuts, black beans, tofu, baked beans, broccoli, spinach, kale, collard greens, bok choy, sardines, salmon, oranges, almonds and blackstrap molasses



- Vitamin D is needed to absorb calcium. The body produces vitamin D naturally using sunlight.



Smart food choices: eggs (including yolks) and vitamin D-enriched milk



- Magnesium is key to more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body. It improves muscle mass and bone density and also helps muscles contract and relax properly.



Smart food choices: brown rice, whole wheat bread, whole-grain pasta, flax seeds, sesame seeds, black beans, chickpeas, pinto beans, broccoli, spinach, kale, bananas, avocado, kiwi, yogurt and dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa)



- Vitamin K2 helps move calcium out of soft tissues and into bones.



Smart food choices: meats, cheeses, egg yolks, kale, broccoli and spinach



- Vitamin C is key to making collagen and has healing powers for injured muscles, tendons, ligaments and discs. It also helps cells form into tissue.



Smart food choices: oranges, grapefruits, guava, strawberries, kiwi, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, sweet potatoes and red/green peppers



- Vitamin B12 helps build red blood cells in bone marrow and creates bone-building cells.



Smart food choices: fish, eggs, poultry, meat, yogurt, milk and cheese



- Iron helps convert vitamin D to its active form and plays a role in creating collagen. Hemoglobin and myoglobin, proteins that deliver oxygen throughout the body, both contain iron.



Smart food choices: liver, pork, fish, shellfish, red meat, poultry, spinach, broccoli, kale, lentils, beans, eggs, whole grains and soy



Smart nutrition is essential for healthy spines. Something else that's essential for optimum spine health? Kayal Pain & Spine Center's skilled and experienced spine specialists in Westwood and nearby. Trust them for exceptional pain and spine care.



About Kayal Pain & Spine Center

Kayal Pain & Spine Center is dedicated exclusively to pain management and spinal treatments. Its experienced, board-certified team has expertise in the diagnosis, treatment and pain management of herniated discs, sciatica, spinal stenosis and the full spectrum of chronic conditions. Based in Bergen County, NJ, the practice specializes in minimally invasive surgery, injury prevention, innovative therapies and pain management. Choose the team that is skilled, experienced and patient-focused. Choose Kayal Pain & Spine Center.