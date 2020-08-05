Kayal Pain & Spine Center, Kayal Orthopaedic Center Offer After-Hours Care Option

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- When they experience pain or other challenges after their surgeons' offices are closed for the day, many post-surgical orthopaedic patients head straight to their local emergency room. As a result, they can spend hours waiting to be seen and might never get to meet with an orthopaedic specialist. Even worse, they could be exposing themselves to COVID-19 or other infectious conditions.



Kayal Pain & Spine Center and Kayal Orthopaedic Center are offering an alternative that is safe, convenient and, most importantly, will provide patients with the expert care they deserve. For patients under the care of one of its exceptional back surgeons in Westwood, outstanding knee surgeons in Franklin Lakes or any of its expert physicians, the Kayal team is offering after-hours phone consultations. This service is available essentially anytime the offices are closed, including on weekends.



Often, issues that crop up during post-operative recovery do not require a trip to the emergency room. However, patients feel like this is their only choice. That's why the Kayal team is offering an option that allows patients to stay home, stay safe and get answers.



Advantages to this service include:



- Patients share their concerns with physicians they trust—and who know them best.



- Patients receive specialized care instead of the generalized care typically available in emergency rooms.



- Patients enjoy convenience. There's no need to leave home.



- Patients save time. No long waits in ER waiting rooms.



- Patients stay safe. There's no potential exposure to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.



It's very easy to use this service. Call 844.777.0910 and choose the phone prompt that indicates this is an urgent call that requires a physician's assistant's attention.



Currently, this service is available mainly for this practice's existing patients. However, if a new patient with a serious problem (such as a bone fracture) calls and can't wait until offices are open, one of the Kayal team's physician assistants or doctors will meet the patient at the hospital, if circumstances warrant.



About Kayal Pain & Spine Center

Kayal Pain & Spine Center is dedicated exclusively to pain management and spinal treatments. Its experienced, board-certified team has expertise in the diagnosis, treatment and pain management of herniated discs, sciatica, spinal stenosis and the full spectrum of chronic conditions. Based in Bergen County, NJ, the practice specializes in minimally invasive surgery, injury prevention, innovative therapies and pain management. Choose a spine doctor in Westwood who is skilled, experienced and patient-focused. Choose Kayal Pain & Spine Center.