Kayal Pain & Spine Takes the Worry out of Neck Surgery

Some people who suffer from chronic neck pain can find relief through nonsurgical treatments such as physical therapy, exercises, steroids or injections. However, surgery may be the wisest option for those who have not had success with these procedures.



The board-certified, highly skilled surgeons at Kayal Pain & Spine Center are the exceptional choice for minimally invasive neck surgery in Glen Rock and nearby. This compassionate care team will make sure the experience is smooth every step of the way, including check-in, pre-op, post-op, discharge and recovery. Kayal Pain & Spine Center's operating rooms are state-of-the-art and its focus on sterile, safe, clean environments for every single patient is second to none, especially now in the age of the COVID-19 virus.



Those with severe neck pain may require surgery to:



- Decompress the spinal cord



- Stabilize the spine when the spinal cord is at risk



- Relieve pressure on a nerve root



Symptoms may include a sensation of "pins and needles" or tingling/pain radiating in the arms and legs. Those who experience chronic neck pain should schedule a consultation with the experts at Kayal Pain & Spine Center. In most cases, imaging will be ordered and treatment will begin as quickly as possible.



Paramus Office Now Open Saturdays

The Paramus office is now open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Regular hours in other office locations are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Offices open 8 a.m. Monday in Franklin Lakes and at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Glen Rock and Paramus. Telemedicine appointments, which are safe, easy and convenient, also are available.



Exceptional neck injury treatment in Bergen County is just a phone call or click away at 844.777.0910 or on the web.



About Kayal Pain & Spine Center

Kayal Pain & Spine Center is dedicated exclusively to pain management and spinal treatments. Its experienced, board-certified team has expertise in the diagnosis, treatment and pain management of herniated discs, sciatica, spinal stenosis and the full spectrum of chronic conditions. Based in Bergen County, NJ, the practice specializes in minimally invasive surgery, injury prevention, innovative therapies and pain management.