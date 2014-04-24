KAZ Films, LLC Looks to Raise $150,000 via Indiegogo for Into the Woods Horror Movie Part II

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- KAZ Films, LLC is a multimedia production company based in Los Angeles, California since 2006. They engage in the development and the production of content for film, television, and new media. They are dedicated to producing a horror trilogy with a diverse and appealing cast for today’s marketplace.



Into The Woods is an 86 minutes long horror/thriller feature film. The estimated production cost is almost $300,000 but KAZ Films is only asking for half that amount from Indiegogo so their investors can match the crowdfunding endeavors. This film will be a high-end, independently financed project with the production values and scope of a major studio. It will be filmed at practical locations in Nevada (Las Vegas), California, and Los Angeles county woods. The second installment is designed to attract the younger and older horror fans and will employ elements such as music and a well-known ensemble cast to appeal to their distinctive audience.



Money raised via Indiegogo will help KAZ Films hire: recognizable talent, special effects make up team, and an animation company. The target production date is fall 2014. Funds will be allocated accordingly for cast, crew, travel & lodging, meals, location, insurance, permits, camera equipment, music licensing, post production, animators, etc.



This campaign started on Apr 10 and will close on June 09, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1mwW1Io