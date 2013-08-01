Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kazakhstan and Central Asia Telecommunications Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

While potential remains across a number of the markets in Central Asia, events in Uzbekistan

highlight the significant downside risks that persist in the region, ultimately stunting investment. High levels

of political risk have forced MTS out of Uzbekistan, and, with bribery claims surrounding TeliaSonera's

acquisition of a 3G licence, the operator is rumoured to be exiting the region. Government intervention in

Central Asia is pervading, with many operators owned by the state and a lack of independent regulators

and transparency. With the opportunity for a new player to enter the Uzbekistan market, it will be

interesting to follow whether operators are willing to take on such risk exposure. Many segments remain

underserved but growth of wireless data demand has driven investment in network infrastructure. It is

unlikely that fixed-line voice and fixed internet will see similar investment over our forecast period.

Key Data:

? Results from the National Communications Agency show that the Kyrgyzstan fixed-line sector declined

by 2.8% y-o-y, from 502,000 to 488,000 in 2012. This marks the first year of decline for the country, as

lack of investment and mobile substitution take their toll.

? LTE subscribers for Kazakhtelecom reached 30,000 in the first three months of operation following the

launch of the service in January 2013.



