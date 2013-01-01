"Kazakhstan Food & Drink Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- BMI's Europe team believes that Kazakhstan will continue to enjoy robust economic growth through over the next five years, underpinned by the ongoing development of the nation's vast natural resource base. This bodes well for consumer spending, with Kazakhstan considered among our favourite countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States region. We see a lot of room for growth across many sectors, particularly alcohol and food retailing. Multinationals led by Nestle, Turkey-based Ulker and possibly a range of companies in neighbouring Russia, are likely to scale up investment, particularly with much of emerging Europe no longer as attractive on the consumer side following the global financial crisis. Domestic capital market development is also likely to allow more local companies to emerge.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption: +8.7%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecast to 2017: +9.9%
- 2013 alcoholic drink value sales: +10.0%; CAGR forecast to 2017: +11.6%
- 2013 soft drink value sales: +15.6%; CAGR forecast to 2017: +15.0%
Key Industry Trends And Developments
Beer Industry Viewed Positively: We view the beer industry positively, with Anadolu Efes' emerging Europe-focused international brewing unit Efes Breweries International (EBI) competing with Russia's Baltika (owned by Carlsberg). Strengthening disposable incomes are likely to continue supporting beer industry volume growth at the expense of lower-value spirits in particular over the medium-to-long term, which will very likely push up per capita beer consumption well above the 47 litres at which we estimate it currently stands.
Growth Expected in Mass Grocery Retail: Mass grocery retail looks promising, too, with demand for organised retail expected to pick up strongly over the next few years. External investments, such as those made by Russian and Turkish retailers, and most recently Germany's Metro, will be crucial in driving growth in the consumer sector.
