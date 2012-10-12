Kazakhstan Gas Markets, 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Summary: This profile is the essential source for top-level energy industry data and information. The report provides an overview of each of the key sub-segments of the energy industry in Kazakhstan. It details the market structure, regulatory environment, infrastructure and provides historical and forecasted statistics relating to the supply/demand balance for each of the key sub-segments. It also provides information relating to the natural gas assets (gas fields, pipelines and underground gas storage facilities) in Kazakhstan. The report compares the investment environment in Kazakhstan with other countries in the region. The profiles of the major companies operating in the natural gas sector in Kazakhstan together with the latest news and deals are also included in the report.



Scope



- Historic and forecast data relating to production, consumption, imports, exports and reserves are provided for each industry sub-segment for the period 2000-2020.

- Historical and forecast data and information for all the major gas fields, pipelines and underground gas storage facilities in Kazakhstan for the period 2005-2016.

- Operator and equity details for major natural gas assets in Kazakhstan.

- Key information relating to market regulations, key energy assets and the key companies operating in the Kazakhstan’s energy industry.

- Information on the top companies in the Kazakhstan including business description, strategic analysis, and financial information.

- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and venture capital investments, and IPOs.



Reasons to buy



- Gain a strong understanding of the country’s energy market.

- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, reserves and capacity data.

- Assess your competitor’s major natural gas assets and their performance.

- Analyze the latest news and financial deals in the gas sector of each country.

- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.

- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.

- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in the country.



Keywords



Energy Sector, Natural Gas, Import, Export, Production, Consumption, Generation, Reserves, Forecast, Historical, Trends, 2020, Energy, Oil And Gas, Pipeline, LNG, Refining, Demand, Supply, Installed Capacity, Equity Partner, Operator, Length, Capacity, Government Take, Company Profile, SWOT, Business Description, News, Deals.



Companies Mentioned



JSC Exploration and Production KazMunaiGas Chevron Corporation Korea National Oil Corporation



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90336/kazakhstan-gas-markets-2012-.html