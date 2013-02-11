"Kazakhstan Infrastructure Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Kazakhstan Infrastructure Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- BMI View: Kazakhstan's Construction and infrastructure sector continues to power ahead and we see investment flocking to the oil rich country in 2013. We anticipate year-on-year growth of 7% in 2013 rising to 9.6% by 2014, driven by demand for the country's resources. The industry value is expected to nearly triple from US$16.1bn in 2013 to US44.8bn by the end of our forecast period in 2021. The main downside risk remains long-term political stability.
Key developments in the sector:
- The European Bank for Reconstruction & Development will assist the Kazakhstan city of Almaty in awarding a public-private partnership (PPP) contract for the development of a 'fast tram' line. According to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the bank and the city, the 14km light rail line to replace the existing tram route on Momyshuly, Makatayev and Zhetysu streets is estimated to cost US$300mn. Czech firm Inekon had already been named the supplier of up to 34 light rail vehicles.
- Kazakhstan plans to sell up to 10% of its state grid KEGOC in an initial public offering (IPO) in Q213. The government hopes to raise around US$500mn from the first round of IPOs and is also considering issuing international bonds in 2013. According to sovereign wealth fund Smaurk-Kazyna deputy head Kuandyk Bishimbayev,several state companies could be sold in 2013.
- The World Bank has approved a US$1.07bn loan to Kazakhstan for the construction of a new highway connecting Almaty city with Khorgos in China, Road Traffic-Technology reports. The project is expected to be completed in 2015. The cost is estimated at US$1.25bn, with the remaining US$188.5mn donated by the Kazakh government.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Turkey Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Singapore Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Hungary Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- France Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- India Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Saudi Arabia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013