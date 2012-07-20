Kazakhstan Infrastructure Report Q3 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Construction market report from Business Monitor International: "Kazakhstan Infrastructure Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- BMI View: Kazakhstan's construction industry is forecast to post strong growth in 2012, driven by demand for the country's resources. Year-on-year (y-o-y) growth is at 6.0% for 2012 rising as high as 9% by 2014. The industry value is expected to increase from US$15.2bn in 2012 to US$29.2bn by the end of our forecast period in 2016. Despite strong growth figures, long-term political stability does raise some potential issues for the country.
Key developments in Kazakhstan's infrastructure industry include:
- The manufacturing division of General Electric has signed a memorandum of understanding to build a US$90mn diesel manufacturing plant in Astana, Kazakhstan. GE Transportation will undertake the project as a joint venture, in conjunction with KTZ and TransmashDiesel. The plant is to produce 400 Evolution Series engines annually, with operations to begin before the end of 2013.
- The World Bank has announced that it will provide a US$1.068bn loan to Kazakhstan's government for its East-West roads project. This will see the construction of a new road between Almaty and Khorgos that will be 13% shorter than the existing one. The project aims to improve transportation along the Western Europe-Western China road corridor, thereby facilitating trade.
- Kazakhstan's government has announced that it intends to collaborate with Malaysia to develop the former country's infrastructure. Work in the pipeline comprises public transport facilities and 20 new hospitals.
While we acknowledge its vast economic potential and the concurrent opportunities for investors, we remain concerned over Kazakhstan's long-term political stability. Political power is concentrated in the hands of the 72-year-old president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the country's investment appeal could be undermined if no clear process for his succession materialises.
