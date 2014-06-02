Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kazakhstan's Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014 market report to its offering

Kazakhstan produces a variety of mineral resources such as gold, copper, silver, uranium, coal, iron ore, and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The mining industry in Kazakhstan is governed by the Ministry of Industry and New Technology and Ministry of Environmental Protection. The Law of Subsoil and Subsoil Use is the main regulating law for mining activities in the country.



Scope

The report outlines Kazakh's governing bodies, governing laws, mine ownership and licenses, mining rights and obligations, key fiscal terms which includes Signing Bonus, Commercial Discovery Bonus, Payment to Compensate for Historic Cost, Tax on Production of Useful Minerals, Excess Profits Tax, Land Tax, Corporate Income Tax, Loss Carry Forward, Withholding Taxes, VAT.



Reasons to Buy

To get an overview of Kazakhstan's mining fiscal regime.



Key Highlights

The mining industry in Kazakhstan is governed by the Ministry of Industry and New Technology and Ministry of Environmental Protection.

The Law of Subsoil and Subsoil Use is the main regulating law for mining activities in the country.

Departments under the Ministry include the Investment Committee, the Industry Committee, the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology, the Committee for State Energy Supervision and Control, the Tourism Industry Committee, and the Committee for Geology and Subsoil use.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade is the executive body of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It is responsible for the implementation of state policy, legislation on the commodity market and promotional activities in investment and trade.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156635/kazakhstans-mining-fiscal-regime-h1-2014.html

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Roger Campbell

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