Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kazanskoe motorostr. proizv. ob. OAO - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Kazanskoe motorostr. proizv. ob. OAO - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis as well as key employees.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Kazanskoe motorostr. proizv. ob. OAO"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Kazanskoe motorostr. proizv. ob. OAO" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Kazanskoe motorostr. proizv. ob. OAO"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Kazanskoe motorostr. proizv. ob. OAO (Kazanskoe motorostr) is an aircraft engines manufacturer based in Russia. The company manufactures gas turbine engines, gas compressor units, gas turbine power plants and operates automatic gas distribution station. It produces, maintains and repairing of aircraft engines. Kazanskoe motorostr offers airplanes engines including light airplanes engines, natural gas transportation and distribution equipment, gas-compressor engine units and agricultural units. The company operates through its branch and representative office located in Zelenodol'sk, Republic of Tatarstan and Moscow. It was founded in the year 1931. Kazanskoe motorostr is headquartered in Kazan, Russia.



Companies Mentioned



Kazanskoe motorostr. proizv. ob. OAO



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