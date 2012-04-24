KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NYSE:KBH shares of was initiated concerning whether certain officers and directors at KB Home breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain executives excessive compensation.



Investors who purchased KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and currently hold those NYSE:KBH shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether the directors and officers of KB Home harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of KB Home’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation in past years.



While KB Home reported that it was able to lower its Net Loss over the past years, its Total Revenue fell from $3.03billion for a 12months period ending on Nov. 30, 2008 to $1.31billion for a 12months period ending on Nov. 30, 2011.



Shares KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declined from as high as $28.75 per share in 2008 to as low as $5.27 per share in August 2011 and closed on April 23, 2012 at $7.57 per share, roughly a quarter of its value during 2008.



Despite those financial results certain top executives at KB Home received significant compensation in 2011. The CEO received over $5.9million in 2011, the CFO over $1.3million in 2011, the executive VP received over $1.2million in 2011, and the Chief Accounting Officer over $1.1million in 2011.



