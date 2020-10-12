KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at KB Home.



Investors who purchased shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain KB Home directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Los Angeles, CA based KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. KB Home reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $5.4 billion for the 12 months period that ended on November 30, 2018 to over $4.55 billion for the 12 months period that ended on November 30, 2019, and that its Net Income increased from $169.38 million to $267.77 million over those respective time periods.



On June 24, 2020, KB Home announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020. The Company disclosed that its sales and orders fell significantly more than expected, with net orders declining by 57% in the quarter. Explaining the results, KB Home cited "[t]he negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related extended public health and governmental measures of varying restrictiveness to contain and combat the outbreak[.]"



