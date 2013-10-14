K&B Underwriters Launches Integrated Marketing Strategy with New Website and Social Media to Engage Clients, Prospects

Reston, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- K&B Underwriters is proud to announce the launch of our new integrated marketing and communications strategy, which includes a newly designed website, a blog and active participation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn to reach, inform and engage with clients and prospects in addition to industry colleagues.



“We’re excited about our fresh, new look and platforms that feed into various media and allows us to easily communicate to not only our insureds but also to individuals who are interested in what we’re all about,” says Bryan Baird, President of K&B Underwriters. “The new design allows people to navigate easily around the site and learn more about products and services specifically relevant to them.”



The site is also optimized so individuals can readily find K&B Underwriters on the various search engines and get where they want to go quickly. It’s updated with new content, including a blog designed to help clients with their insurance and related needs on an ongoing basis. “We want our site and social media platforms to serve as an important service tool for our clients and to enable us to keep our pulse on our brand and how we’re doing,” says Mr. Baird.



K&B Underwriters’ optimized Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn profiles are automatically updated with blog posts as well as daily news items, events and tips that resonate with clients and prospective customers. “We have a dedicated staff tweeting about issues that affect our client’s specific markets as well as items of interest for both the business community and consumers. And the feedback so far has been great,” says Mr. Baird.



About K&B Underwriters, LLC

K&B Underwriters, LLC, is a national program administrator known for innovative solutions specifically designed for senior living facilities, assisted living insurance , independent living facilities, nursing homes insurance , senior living insurance and continuing care retirement communities (CCRC). Specialties include Underwriting, Risk Management, and Marketing Support.



Visit K&B Underwriters’ new website at www.kbunderwriters.com



K&B Underwriters looked to Neilson Marketing Services, a leading insurance marketing firm, to design their website and collaborate on their social media marketing strategy.



Bryan Baird

703-467-5861

info@kbunderwriters.com