Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of KBR, Inc. : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering



Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "KBR, Inc. : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "KBR, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "KBR, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "KBR, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is a provider of engineering, construction and services. Its operations also include the transformation of hydrocarbon resources into valuable products such as petroleum and gas products across all sectors of the energy and chemicals industries. KBR offers engineering, procurement and construction services to the energy, petrochemicals, minerals, government services, civil infrastructure, and other infrastructure sectors. The company specializes in construction of liquefied natural gas producing plants. It has operations in more than 70 countries across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. KBR is headquartered in Houston, Texas, the US.



Companies Mentioned



KBR, Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144946/kbr-inc-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html



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