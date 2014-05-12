KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) shares over potential securities laws violations by KBR, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) concerning whether a series of statements by KBR, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



KBR, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $7.77 billion in 2012 to over $7.28 billion in 2013 and that its respective Net Income increased from $144 million to $229 million. Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) grew from $23.46 per share in July 2012 to as high as $36.10 per share in May 2013, respectively $35.65 per share in October 2013.



Then on May 5, 2014, KBR, Inc. announced that the Audit Committee of the company’s Board of Directors has concluded that the company’s previously issued condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2013, should no longer be relied upon and should be restated. Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declined from $25.83 per share on May 2, 2014, to $23.05 per share on May 8, 2014.



Those who purchased shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com