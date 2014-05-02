KBS Enterprises Launches New Range of Optoma Business Projectors in Pakistan

Karachi, Pakistan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- KBS Enterprises, top of mind company when it comes to high quality business projector , is ready to increase its product offering from Optoma Technology, Inc. The company is proud to announce the inclusion of product SXW/316 to their current lineup.



Just recently, they have also brought in the Pakistan market two leading products from the same partner namely, X2015 and S2015. The new range is a cost-effective business projector mostly designed for meeting rooms and offices fully capable of full 3D technology and HDMI connectivity.



What the New Product Can Do?

The SXW/316 range can produce a powerful brightness of 3200 ANSI Lumens so no matter how dark the room is, everyone can still see it from a far the conference room. Its contrast ration reaches 15,000:1 to produce sharp graphics and crystal clear text. It also has a unique Dynamic mode feature combined with DarkChip3 technology for Texas Instruments. Its lamp life reaches an optimum 10,000 hours depending on usage and it also has energy-saving features to provide low-cost ownership.



It has a plug and play capability which is simple and easy to use – just connect using a HDMI cable for audio and video connection which is perfect for video presentations.



Mr. Maroof Lakhani states “Optoma SXW/316 series projectors are perfect for Pakistan business people who need a good all-round cost-effective projector. The range has excellent brightness and the HDMI input gives real flexibility in terms of functionality.”



Its key features include:

- Bright projection – 3200 ANSI Lumens

- SVGA resolution, 15,000:1 contrast ratio, HDMI input

- Low ownership costs – up to 10,000 hours lamp life

- Lightweight and portable, carry bag included



So Why KBS?

Aside from delivering the best in terms of business projectors within the whole Pakistan, its team is also dedicated to giving out customers the best customer experience. In fact, the company offers unmatched tech support and training for its office equipment product range.



Training is exclusive for those who purchased their surveying product range. It is carefully handled by training and skilled professionals who have been doing this for years. Tech support on the other hand is not just exclusive for surveying materials but for the whole product range that their company is offering.



Currently, the presentation, projectors, stationary range, office automation and Survey/GPS Systems are all up for a good tech support service. Interested parties can visit e website to gain access to their world-class tech support team. Availing customers must fill-up the information form so the company can attend to their most pressing needs.



About KBS Enterprises

For almost 8 decades, there is only one company that resounds in the minds and hearts of Pakistanis when it comes to office equipments that lighten the burden of corporate tasks, and that name is KBS. Its strong commitment to customer’s satisfaction made it the leading provider of the world’s most identifiable brands such as 3M, Optoma, Nikon and Oaster among many others.



Contact

Maroof Lakhani

Marketing Director – KBS Enterprises

Ground Floor Sheristan Building,

Strachan Road, Karachi

74200, Pakistan

+92-21-111-144-144

maroof@kbse.com.pk

http://www.kbse.com.pk