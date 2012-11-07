KBW, Inc. (NYSE:KBW) Investor Alert: Investigation of Merger with Stifel Financial Corp

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in KBW, Inc. (NYSE:KBW) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Stifel Financial Corp to merge KBW, Inc. for $17.50 per NYSE:KBW share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in KBW, Inc. shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the KBW, Inc. (NYSE:KBW) prior to November 5, 2012, and currently hold any of those KBW, Inc. shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of KBW, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed NYSE:KBW investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Nov. 5, 2012, Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) and KBW, Inc. (NYSE: KBW) announced that they have entered into a merger agreement. Under the terms of the proposed transaction NYSE:KBW shareholders will receive $17.50 per share, comprised of $10.00 per share in cash and $7.50 per share in Stifel common stock. Additionally, holders of certain restricted KBW Inc. shares, that will continue to vest post closing, will receive $17.50 in Stifel common stock.



However, NYSE:KBW shares traded above the offer price as recently as September 24, 2012, when it reached $17.69 a share, and its 52 week high is $19.27 per share. Furthermore, at leaste one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:KBW shares at $22.00 per share and the median target price is set at $20.50 per share, both well above the current offer.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NYSE:KBW stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the KBW Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in KBW, Inc. (NYSE:KBW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



