Overland Park, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Eclipse Roofing is pleased to announce they have been awarded “Master Elite Contractor status” by GAF, which puts the Kansas City installer among the elite 3 percent of the nation’s roofing firms. To earn this prestigious distinction, Eclipse Roofing demonstrated that they have state licensing, updated liability insurance and a reputation in the community for high-quality roofing. Furthermore, all GAF-certified contractors must commit to ongoing training through the Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence. These contractors also go through a mandatory checklist on every roofing job and undergo roof inspections to maintain the highest level of quality.



“Homeowners deserve the best quality craftsmanship and warranties they can count on,” explains Eclipse Roofing founder Jeff Pendergraft. “While we have always delivered top-notch work, we are pleased to offer homeowners the added peace of mind that they are in the very best of hands with us.”



Founded in 1886, GAF is North America’s oldest and largest manufacturer of commercial and residential roofing products, including the widely popular Timberline Series – which now comes with a Lifetime Limited Warranty when installed by Master Elite Contractors. Their shingles come in 14 different colors and have been top-rated by contractors, home builders, architects and roofing experts alike. GAF is known for innovation – having developed the first energy-efficient asphalt shingle available in rich colors, ridge ventilation systems widely used by contractors today, the first shingles wind-resistant up to 150 M.P.H. and roofing “EverGuard Extreme TPO” membranes that possess advanced heat and UV protection. GAF’s Master Elite Contractor status represents the very best certification a roofing contractor can possibly have.



Eclipse Roofing was started by Jeff Pendergraft in 2003. Prior to starting his own business, he had spent six years working for other Kansas City area roofing companies. Eclipse Roofing has won the Angie’s List “Super Service Award” for the past 7 years. The KC roofing company works primarily off referrals by local homeowners and builders. All Eclipse Roofing jobs come with the very best possible warranty – Lifetime Limited – rather than the standard 10-year base warranty offered by non-certified contractors. Homeowners may visit http://www.EclipseRoofing.com for more information or to schedule a free estimate.



About Eclipse Roofing

Company founder Jeff Pendergraft brings more than 15 years of roofing experience to your home. He started his own residential roofing firm in 2003 to deliver honest, attentive and high-quality roofs in the Kansas City metro area. Eclipse Roofing has won the Angie’s List Super Service Award for the past 7 years. Services include Residential Pitched Roof Application, Re-roofing, Roof Repair, and Gutter Protection.